Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts in season finale

Vinatieri converted both field-goal attempts (from 54 and 22 yards) and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Houston.

Vinatieri has said he plans to play in 2018 at age 45, but he's a free agent and it's not clear if he'll return to the Colts. Vinatieri may want to play for a team with better playoff prospects. Vinatieri showed he can still kick from long range as he made 5-of-6 field-goal attempts from 50 yards or more in 2017.