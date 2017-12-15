Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts
Vinatieri made both field-goal attempts (from 39 and 45 yards) and his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's loss to Denver.
Vinatieri missed both field-goal attempts last week at Buffalo amid brutal blizzard conditions, but bounced back when home in a dome.
