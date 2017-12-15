Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts

Vinatieri made both field-goal attempts (from 39 and 45 yards) and his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's loss to Denver.

Vinatieri missed both field-goal attempts last week at Buffalo amid brutal blizzard conditions, but bounced back when home in a dome.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop