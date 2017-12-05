Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes field goal
Vinatieri made a 27-yard field goal and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Vinatieri has now made 22 of 23 field goals this season, helping him accumulate 83 points thus far.
