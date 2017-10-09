Play

Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes game-winning 51-yard OT field goal

Vinatieri made all four field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 51-yard field goal in overtime, in Sunday's win over the 49ers. It was his 27th game-winning kick in the fourth quarter or overtime.

It was an NFL record 10th game-winning kick in overtime. After missing a field goal and extra point attempt in Week 1, he hasn't missed a kick (making all eight field-goal attempts).

