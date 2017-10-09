Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes game-winning 51-yard OT field goal
Vinatieri made all four field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 51-yard field goal in overtime, in Sunday's win over the 49ers. It was his 27th game-winning kick in the fourth quarter or overtime.
It was an NFL record 10th game-winning kick in overtime. After missing a field goal and extra point attempt in Week 1, he hasn't missed a kick (making all eight field-goal attempts).
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Bounces back in Week 2•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks Sunday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Aims to play at least two more seasons•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Posts fantastic numbers in 2016•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Ends streak of 44 consecutive field goals•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sets NFL record with 43 consecutive field goals•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...