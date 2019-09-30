Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses 57-yarder

Vinatieri made one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra points in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Vinatieri had his fair share of struggles through the first two games, missing three of five extra points and two of three field-goal attempts. This miss isn't like the rest, as a 57-yard attempt isn't a lock for most kickers, even Vinatieri, and it didn't shape the outcome of the game. Still, it adds to his ongoing struggles and is worth monitoring.