Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses field goal in Week 5

Vinatieri made one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots.

Vinatieri uncharacteristically sent a 38-yard attempt off the left upright in the first quarter, but rebounded with a 54-yarder in the second quarter. In so doing, the 45-year-old passed Gary Anderson for second in NFL history with 674 field-goal attempts Thursday. Even in the twilight of his career, Vinatieri has remained effective with a 9-for-11 success rate on field-goal tries this season.