Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses field goal

Vinatieri made one of two field goals and all three extra points in Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots.

Vinatieri uncharacteristically hit a 38-yard attempt off the left upright in the first quarter, but rebounded with a 54-yarder in the second quarter. The 45-year-old passed Gary Anderson for second all-time with 674 field-goal attempts Thursday. Vinatieri had converted nine of 11 field goals and is a perfect 11-for-11 on extra points this season.