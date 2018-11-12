Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses only field-goal attempt
Vinatieri missed his only field-goal attempt from 52 yards, but made all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Vinatieri had made 2 of 3 field-goal attempts from 50 yards or more before Sunday, so this shouldn't be a cause for concern. However, he had made 12 of 15 attempts (80 percent) from 50 yards the previous two seasons.
