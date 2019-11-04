Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses potential game-winner

Vinatieri made one of two field-goal tries and one of two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Vinatieri's struggles with accuracy bubbled to the surface Week 9, as he whiffed on a potential game-winning field goal from 43 yards with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. The 46-year-old's miss did come coupled with a bad snap and poor placement, but his inconsistent performance has been a pattern all season. Through eight games, Vinatieri has converted just 12 of 17 field-goal attempts and 14 of 19 extra-point tries.