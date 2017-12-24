Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks in Saturday's loss
Vinatieri converted three of five field-goal tries in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens. He also knocked in his lone extra-point attempt.
The pair of misses was somewhat excusable, as Vinatieri's 60-yard try at the end of the first half came up short, while his 38-yard attempt in the first quarter was blocked. The veteran now sits at a respectable 27-for-32 mark from the field on the season and doesn't seem intent on calling it quits as he prepares to conclude his 22nd NFL campaign. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Vinatieri, who turned 45 years old this week, said he plans on playing in 2018.
