Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks Sunday

Vinatieri made a field goal from 20 yards, but missed an attempt from 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He also missed an extra-point attempt.

It was an uncharacteristically poor day for Vinatieri. He'll likely bounce back, but it's always a worry he may unexpectedly decline at his age (44). He may also get fewer opportunities to score this season with Indy's offense looking terrible in the absence of an injured Andrew Luck.