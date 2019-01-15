Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Mutual interest for return to Indy

The Colts are interested in re-signing Vinatieri this offseason, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

On Sunday, Vinatieri expressed a desire to return if the Colts offered him another contract, according to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. After a meeting between the kicker and general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday, there is mutual interest, but neither side is in a hurry to make a decision with free agency two months away. During the 2018 season, Vinatieri set NFL records for scoring (2,600 points) and field goals made (582). Those numbers are a product of longevity, but he also knocked through 85.2 percent (23 of 27) of his field-goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards. The end of his campaign wasn't as rosy -- he missed a 23-yarder and an extra point in Saturday's divisional-round loss at Kansas City -- but the 46-year-old otherwise hasn't shown any signs of slipping at his advanced age.

