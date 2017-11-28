Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Nets 10 points
Vinatieri converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 10 points in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.
Vinatieri has now tallied double digits in four of his last six outings, moving him into the top 15 in scoring this season.
