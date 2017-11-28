Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Nets 10 points

Vinatieri converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 10 points in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.

Vinatieri has now tallied double digits in four of his last six outings, moving him into the top 15 in scoring this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop