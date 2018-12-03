Colts' Adam Vinatieri: No attempts in loss
Vinatieri did not attempt a field goal or extra point during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Vinatieri did not see any offensive usage during the Week 13 loss, in which the Colts' offense was completely shut out by Jacksonville's defense. The veteran will look to bounce back to his usual workload against the Texans on Sunday.
