Colts' Adam Vinatieri: No immediate retirement plans
Vinatieri said Sunday that he hasn't ruled out playing in 2019 if the Colts are interested in re-signing him, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. "If [the Colts are] wanting, I can't imagine [I'd] not keep playing, you know?" Vinatieri said. "I haven't made the decision yet. I'll spend a week or two and just kind of see where we're at."
Vinatieri, who turned 46 years old in December, concluded his record-breaking 23rd NFL season Saturday, when the Colts suffered a divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Though he uncharacteristically missed two short kicks -- a 23-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt -- amid unfavorable weather conditions in Kansas City, Vinatieri was otherwise solid in 2018, knocking down 85.2 percent of his field goals and drilling four kicks from 50-plus yards. Expect Vinatieri to announce a decision on his future once he hits free agency in March, at which time a one-year deal with Indianapolis could come together quickly if he elects to keep playing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...