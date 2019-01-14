Colts' Adam Vinatieri: No immediate retirement plans

Vinatieri said Sunday that he hasn't ruled out playing in 2019 if the Colts are interested in re-signing him, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. "If [the Colts are] wanting, I can't imagine [I'd] not keep playing, you know?" Vinatieri said. "I haven't made the decision yet. I'll spend a week or two and just kind of see where we're at."

Vinatieri, who turned 46 years old in December, concluded his record-breaking 23rd NFL season Saturday, when the Colts suffered a divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. Though he uncharacteristically missed two short kicks -- a 23-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt -- amid unfavorable weather conditions in Kansas City, Vinatieri was otherwise solid in 2018, knocking down 85.2 percent of his field goals and drilling four kicks from 50-plus yards. Expect Vinatieri to announce a decision on his future once he hits free agency in March, at which time a one-year deal with Indianapolis could come together quickly if he elects to keep playing.