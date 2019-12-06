Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Not playing Sunday

Vinatieri (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Chase McLaughlin, whom the Colts claimed off waivers earlier this week, will take over placekicking duties. While it's not yet clear if Vinatieri will return this season, coach Frank Reich said that a move to injured reserve "has not been discussed," adding that the Colts are viewing the 46-year-old as week-to-week, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.