Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Not practicing Tuesday
Vinatieri did not practice due to a groin injury Tuesday.
Vinatieri was a surprise addition to Indianapolis' injury report. It's possible that the Colts are simply taking a cautious approach to the 45-year-old kicker's health, but Vinatieri should nonetheless be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
