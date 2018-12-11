Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Notches six points in win
Vinatieri knocked through his only field attempt and converted each of his three extra point attempts during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.
The ageless wonder improved his field goal conversion rate to about 82 percent with his performance Sunday. His 54-yard boot tied a season-long. While the 23-year veteran has been solid this year, Vinatieri hasn't converted more than two kicks in a game since Week 3.
