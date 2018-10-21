Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Nursing groin injury

Vinatieri is nursing a groin injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Vinatieri seems to have played through injury in Sunday's win over the Bills, in which the 45-year-old missed two extra point attempts. The veteran kicker will reportedly receive an MRI, so expect more information on the severity of Vinatieri's injury in the coming days.

