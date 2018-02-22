Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Officially re-signs on one-year deal
The Colts and Vinatieri agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Bob Kravitz of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis first reported Wednesday that the two parties were working on an extension, and now Vinatieri's return for a 23rd NFL season and 13th in Indianapolis is official. With a 29-for-34 mark on field-goal attempts last season -- including a 5-for-6 showing from 50-plus yards -- Vinatieri showed no signs of decline despite turning 45 years old in December. Assuming he's able to maintain the accuracy he's displayed in recent years, Vinatieri could be in store for an uptick in the 109 points he tallied in 2017. The Indianapolis offense should benefit greatly from the expected return of franchise signal caller Andrew Luck from shoulder surgery, which sidelined him for all 16 games last season.
