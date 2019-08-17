Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Out again Saturday

Vinatieri (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.

Vinatieri has yet to make his preseason debut due to a nagging knee injury, but the 46-year-old won't be threatened by backup Cole Hedlund unless the issue lingers into the regular season. Vinatieri's next chance to return will come Aug. 24 against the Bears.