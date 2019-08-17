Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Out again Saturday

Vinatieri (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.

Vinatieri has yet to make his preseason debut due to a nagging knee injury, but the 46-year-old won't be threatened by backup Cole Hedlund unless the issue lingers into the regular season. Vinatieri's next chance to return will come Aug. 24 against the Bears.

More News
Our Latest Stories