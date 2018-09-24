Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Perfect in Week 3
Vinatieri converted on all three of his field goal attempts and one extra point in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Sunday didn't have the best kicking conditions for Vinatieri with the rain falling hard all game, but that didn't impact the veteran kicker from having a successful Sunday. All of Vinatieri's kicks came from 35 yards or less, so he benefitted from the Colts' inability to score in the red zone, and through three weeks, the team's offense looks to be competent enough to keep the reliable kicker relevant this season.
