Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Perfect on extra points
Vinatieri was three-for-three on extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
On a day where missed kicks stole the show, Vinatieri remained perfect. No field goal attempts in the contests made it a quiet fantasy outing for one of the greats.
