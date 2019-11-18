Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Perfect versus Jags

Vinatieri converted his lone field-goal try and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars.

Vinatieri wasn't asked to make any truly difficult kicks during Sunday's win -- his only field-goal attempt came from 34 yards out -- but the veteran notably avoided making any mistakes after having missed a crucial extra point Week 10. The 46-year-old will work to log another solid performance against the Texans in Week 12.