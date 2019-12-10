Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Placed on injured reserve
The Colts officially placed Vinatieri (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Vinatieri never seemed to get over the left knee issue that plagued him during the preseason, hitting just 17 of 25 field-goal attempts and 22 of 28 point-after tries in 12 games. The Colts opted to hold him out for their 13th contest of the season this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, and now season-ending surgery has been ordered up. With his fate decided for the remainder of 2019, he'll hand over kicking duties to Chase McLaughlin. Looking ahead, though, Vinatieri wouldn't rule out returning for a 25th campaign, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...