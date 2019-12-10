Play

Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Placed on injured reserve

The Colts officially placed Vinatieri (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Vinatieri never seemed to get over the left knee issue that plagued him during the preseason, hitting just 17 of 25 field-goal attempts and 22 of 28 point-after tries in 12 games. The Colts opted to hold him out for their 13th contest of the season this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, and now season-ending surgery has been ordered up. With his fate decided for the remainder of 2019, he'll hand over kicking duties to Chase McLaughlin. Looking ahead, though, Vinatieri wouldn't rule out returning for a 25th campaign, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.

