Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Posts 113 points in 2018

Vinatieri connected on 23 of 27 field-goal attempts and made 44 of 47 extra-point tries in 2018.

Vinatieri saw his lowest amount of regular season field-goal tries since 2015, but managed to remain a solid fantasy option due to reliable accuracy and a large volume of extra-point attempts. The 46-year-old veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether the NFL's all-time leading scorer will play in 2019.