Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Quiet in Week 7
Vinatieri converted all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.
Vinatieri had zero field-goal attempts for the second time this season as the Colts reached the endzone on all four drives they moved into field-goal range. The 36-year-old is 8-for-11 on field goals and 13-for-16 on extra points through six games, both of which represent the lowest conversion rates of his 24-year career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...