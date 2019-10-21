Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Quiet in Week 7

Vinatieri converted all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans.

Vinatieri had zero field-goal attempts for the second time this season as the Colts reached the endzone on all four drives they moved into field-goal range. The 36-year-old is 8-for-11 on field goals and 13-for-16 on extra points through six games, both of which represent the lowest conversion rates of his 24-year career.

