Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Rebounds in win

Vinatieri converted all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Vinatieri struggled with accuracy during Indianapolis' first four games, but he turned in a convincing performance Week 5 en route to a big win over Kansas City. Heading into the Colts' bye week, the 46-year-old veteran has successfully quieted rumors concerning a potential mid-season retirement.

