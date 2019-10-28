Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Redeems himself as time expires

Vinatieri converted three of four field-goal attempts and missed his only extra point in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.

If Vinatieri connected on a 45-yard try in the first quarter, the Colts wouldn't have had such a dramatic finish. However, that's how Vinatieri's season is going. The Colts got the ball back with less than two minutes to go in regulation down 13-12. They drove down the field and set up Vinatieri for a 52-yard, potentially game-winning kick. The coaching staff put their trust back into the inconsistent veteran, and he came through to make the Colts 5-2 on the season. Vinatieri will head outdoors for Week 9's matchup against the Steelers.