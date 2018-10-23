Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Remains hopeful to kick Sunday

The Colts maintain hope that Vinatieri will recover from his groin injury in time to serve as the team's kicker Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

As a contingency plan in the event Vinatieri fails to make meaningful progress this week, the Colts auditioned Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet in a workout Tuesday. The Colts have declined to sign any of those players, however, which supports the notion that the 45-year-old is likely on track to kick Sunday. Those counting on Vinatieri in weekly formats will still want to track his progress in practices Wednesday through Friday to ensure he'll be available once the weekend arrives. Vinatieri has converted 12 of 14 field-goal attempts and 17 of 19 extra-point tries through the Colts' first seven games of the campaign.