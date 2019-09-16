Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Retaining kicking job
Coach Frank Reich said Monday in a conference call that Vinatieri would remain the Colts' kicker for the Week 3 matchup with the Falcons and beyond, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. "Adam's our kicker. He's not only our kicker, he's an instrumental leader on our team."
Vinatieri's 24th NFL season has gotten off to a supremely rocky start, with the 46-yard-old connecting on only one of three field goals and two of five extra-point attempts through the first three weeks. After missing two point-after tries in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Titans, Vinatieri said he planned to meet with the media Monday, with many speculating he would announce his retirement. Vinatieri never held a press conference, however, with the Colts seemingly convincing the veteran to stick around after reinforcing their faith in his abilities. While Vinatieri's strong track record suggests he'll bounce back from his early struggles, it's possible his skills have simply declined at his advanced age.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...