Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Retaining kicking job

Coach Frank Reich said Monday in a conference call that Vinatieri would remain the Colts' kicker for the Week 3 matchup with the Falcons and beyond, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. "Adam's our kicker. He's not only our kicker, he's an instrumental leader on our team."

Vinatieri's 24th NFL season has gotten off to a supremely rocky start, with the 46-yard-old connecting on only one of three field goals and two of five extra-point attempts through the first three weeks. After missing two point-after tries in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Titans, Vinatieri said he planned to meet with the media Monday, with many speculating he would announce his retirement. Vinatieri never held a press conference, however, with the Colts seemingly convincing the veteran to stick around after reinforcing their faith in his abilities. While Vinatieri's strong track record suggests he'll bounce back from his early struggles, it's possible his skills have simply declined at his advanced age.