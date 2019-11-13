Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Retains job with Colts
Coach Frank Reich said Vinatieri is still the Colts' starting kicker, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Vinatieri missed a crucial extra point during this last Sunday's 16-12 loss to the lowly Dolphins, which forced the Colts to go for it on fourth down in the red zone instead of potentially tying the game with a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The 46-year-old has missed 11 kicks (six extra points, five field goals) this season, including five misses when the score was within three points. Perhaps the greatest kicker of all time, Vinatieri has a longer leash than most, as any other kicker performing this poorly would've shown the door by now. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....