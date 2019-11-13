Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Retains job with Colts

Coach Frank Reich said Vinatieri is still the Colts' starting kicker, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Vinatieri missed a crucial extra point during this last Sunday's 16-12 loss to the lowly Dolphins, which forced the Colts to go for it on fourth down in the red zone instead of potentially tying the game with a field goal late in the fourth quarter. The 46-year-old has missed 11 kicks (six extra points, five field goals) this season, including five misses when the score was within three points. Perhaps the greatest kicker of all time, Vinatieri has a longer leash than most, as any other kicker performing this poorly would've shown the door by now. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Jaguars.