Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Retains job

Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Vinatieri will remain the Colts' kicker, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Vinatieri missed a crucial extra point during Sunday's 16-12 loss to the lowly Dolphins, which likely was a factor in Reich's decision to go for it on fourth down in the red zone late in the fourth quarter instead of potentially tying the game with a field goal. The 46-year-old has missed 11 kicks (six extra points, five field goals) this season, including five misfires when the score was within three points. Perhaps the greatest kicker of all time, Vinatieri has a longer leash than most, as any other player performing this poorly would have been shown the door by now. The 46-year-old will look to get back on track Sunday against the Jaguars.