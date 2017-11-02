Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Returns to full practice

Vinatieri (back) practiced fully Thursday.

Vinatieri is slated be available to kick Sunday against the Texans, working behind an offense that will be helmed by QB Jacoby Brissett, with Andrew Luck headed to IR. Vinatieri has been a marginal fantasy option to date, driven by his team context, en route averaging eight points per game.

