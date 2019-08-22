Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Returns to practice

Vinatieri returned to practice Thursday. He had missed over two weeks of practice time due to a knee injury.

Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Vinatieri will be ready for Week 1, so this gives further assurance he'll be back in action. Still, any nagging injury for a 46-year-old should be something to keep an eye on. It's not clear if he'll play in any preseason games.

