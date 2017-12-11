Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Rough outing amid blizzard
Vinatieri missed both field goal attempts from 43 and 33 yards in blizzard conditions in Sunday's loss at Buffalo. He did make a 43-yard extra point attempt.
It was almost impossible to convert any field goal attempts amid blowing wind and six inches of snow, so it's hard to read too much into his misses. It was more amazing that Vinatieri actually converted the 43-yard extra point attempt that had been pushed back after a penalty.
