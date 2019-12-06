Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Ruled out against Tampa Bay
Vinatieri (left knee) has been ruled out from playing in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Chase McLaughlin, who the Colts claimed off waivers, will take over placekicking duties. It's not clear if Vinatieri will return this season, but the team is not placing him on IR yet as his injury is said to be week to week. Vinatieri experienced pain in his left knee prior to the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Titans, and the injury only intensified in the aftermath of the contest.
