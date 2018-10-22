Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Scheduled for MRI

Vinatieri (groin) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.

Vinatieri aggravated a right groin injury during Sunday's victory over Buffalo and it seems the veteran kicker could be in danger of missing time. Don't be shocked if the Colts bring in a free agent early in the week to serve as a possible short-term replacement.

