Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Scores eight points
Vinatieri converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Texans.
Vinatieri moved into second on the NFL's career scoring list with his performance, which included a 53-yard make. Although he hasn't missed a field goal since Week 1, the Colts' eighth-worst scoring offense leaves Vinatieri in 14th in scoring among kickers this season.
