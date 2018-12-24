Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Scores four in win

Vinatieri hit on all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Vinatieri didn't attempt a field goal for the third time this season. On the year the 45-year old is hitting on 84 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of his extra points. He'll aim to finish the regular season strong against the Titans in Week 17.

