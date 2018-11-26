Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Scores game-winning field goal

Vinatieri converted two of three field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Vinatieri nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Colts to a Week 12 win over Miami. The veteran has made 17 of 21 field-goal attempts this season, and possesses weekly fantasy upside in Indianapolis' high-powered offense.