Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Scores game-winning field goal
Vinatieri converted two of three field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
Vinatieri nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Colts to a Week 12 win over Miami. The veteran has made 17 of 21 field-goal attempts this season, and possesses weekly fantasy upside in Indianapolis' high-powered offense.
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Converts all six kicks Sunday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses only field-goal attempt•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sets NFL all-time scoring record•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: In action Sunday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Listed as questionable, but expected to play Sunday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Likely to kick Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...