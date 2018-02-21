Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Set to re-sign with Indianapolis

Vinatieri plans to re-sign with the Colts on a one-year contract, which is expected to be finalized Thursday, Bob Kravitz of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

A reunion with Vinatieri and the Colts always looked to be in the cards after the 45-year-old turned in another effective campaign in 2017 while remaining adamant at various points throughout the season that he intended to keep his career going in 2018. Though a weak Colts offense limited Vinatieri to just 109 points last season -- his second-lowest total of the past six seasons -- his scoring output could recover with franchise quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) on the mend and expected to be back under center after missing all of the past season. Assuming health prevails in 2018, Vinatieri should become the NFL's all-time leading scorer at some point during the middle of the season, as he's just 57 points shy of matching Morten Andersen's record total (2,544).