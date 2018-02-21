Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Set to re-sign with Indianapolis
Vinatieri plans to re-sign with the Colts on a one-year contract, which is expected to be finalized Thursday, Bob Kravitz of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
A reunion with Vinatieri and the Colts always looked to be in the cards after the 45-year-old turned in another effective campaign in 2017 while remaining adamant at various points throughout the season that he intended to keep his career going in 2018. Though a weak Colts offense limited Vinatieri to just 109 points last season -- his second-lowest total of the past six seasons -- his scoring output could recover with franchise quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) on the mend and expected to be back under center after missing all of the past season. Assuming health prevails in 2018, Vinatieri should become the NFL's all-time leading scorer at some point during the middle of the season, as he's just 57 points shy of matching Morten Andersen's record total (2,544).
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Intends to play in 2018•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts in season finale•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Rough outing amid blizzard•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Kicking in poor weather•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...