Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sets NFL all-time scoring record

Vinatieri made both field-goal attempts and converted all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win at Oakland. Vinatieri passed kicker Morten Anderson as the NFL's all-time leading scorer with his second field goal.

Vinatieri now has 2,550 career points. He's made 11 of his last 12 field-goal attempts and shows no sign of slowing down at age 46. He also looked back to full strength after dealing wiht a sore right groin muscle last week.