Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sets NFL field-goal record
Vinatieri converted field-goal tries from 42 and 44 yards and nailed both of his extra-point attempts Sunday in the Colts' 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans.
With two seconds remaining in the second quarter, Vinatieri nailed his first field goal of the day to give him 566 for his career, supplanting Hall of Famer Morten Andersen's as the NFL's all-time leader. The 45-year-old then added to his record with six minutes left in overtime to give Indianapolis the lead, but the Texans responded with two more field-goal makes later in the period to secure the win. Assuming health prevails, Vinatieri should finish the season as the NFL's all-time leading scorer, as he currently sits just 25 of matching the record total also established by Andersen.
