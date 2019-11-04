Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Shanks potential game-winner
Vinatieri converted one of two field-goal attempts and one of two extra points in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.
Vinatieri missed his fourth extra point and fifth field goal of the year. The latter was the most damaging, as Vinatieri was lined up with a straightforward, 43-yard attempt to take the lead with 1:11 remaining in regulation. The veteran kicker yanked it wide left -- nowhere near the goalposts -- and the Colts dropped to 5-3 on the season. The Colts are playoff contenders and can't afford missed kicks costing them games, so rumors about Vinatieri's job security could have legitimacy soon.
