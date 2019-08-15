Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sidelined at practice
Vinatieri (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.
Vinatieri did not play in the team's preseason opener due to the same injury, but it was not considered a serious issue. While that still seems to be the case, any nagging injury for a 46-year-old should be something to keep an eye on. If healthy, the veteran does not figure to have any worries about current backup Cole Hedlund.
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Won't kick Thursday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Staying in Indy another year•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Mutual interest for return to Indy•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: No immediate retirement plans•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Posts 113 points in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...