Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sidelined at practice

Vinatieri (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.

Vinatieri did not play in the team's preseason opener due to the same injury, but it was not considered a serious issue. While that still seems to be the case, any nagging injury for a 46-year-old should be something to keep an eye on. If healthy, the veteran does not figure to have any worries about current backup Cole Hedlund.