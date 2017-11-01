Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Vinatieri (back) did not practice Wednesday.
More on Vinatieri's status as the week rolls along, but we'd expect him to suit up Sunday against the Texans, as long as the Colts refrain from auditioning other kickers in the coming days.
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Converts all three field goals Monday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes game-winning 51-yard OT field goal•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Bounces back in Week 2•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks Sunday•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Aims to play at least two more seasons•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Posts fantastic numbers in 2016•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...