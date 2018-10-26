Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Spotted on practice field

Vinatieri (groin) was spotted at Friday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Vinatieri was unable to practice Wednesday due to his groin injury, but it looks like he will be able to get some kicks in for a second day in a row. His status for Week 8 has not yet been decided, but there is reason to believe he will give it a go.

