Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Staying in Indy another year
Vinatieri is finalizing a one-year contract to stay with the Colts for 2019, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 46-year-old future Hall of Famer remained effective in 2018, converting 23 of 27 field-goal attempts (85.2 percent) and 44 of 47 extra-point tries (93.6 percent). Attached to an Andrew Luck-Frank Reich offense and still capable of drilling kicks in the range of 50-to-55 yards, Vinatieri profiles as a top-10 option at his position for 2019 fantasy drafts.
