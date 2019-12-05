Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Still waiting on MRI results

Vinatieri (knee), who sat out Thursday's practice, will await the results of the MRI he required earlier this week before his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is determined, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Vinatieri experienced pain in his left knee prior to the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Titans, and the injury only intensified in the aftermath of the contest. With Vinatieri practicing on a limited in the first session of Week 14 before logging no activity Thursday, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game. Chase McLaughlin, whom the Colts claimed off waivers earlier this week, would handle kicking duties in Tampa Bay if Vinatieri can't go.