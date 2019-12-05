Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Still waiting on MRI results
Vinatieri (knee), who sat out Thursday's practice, will await the results of the MRI he required earlier this week before his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is determined, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Vinatieri experienced pain in his left knee prior to the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Titans, and the injury only intensified in the aftermath of the contest. With Vinatieri practicing on a limited in the first session of Week 14 before logging no activity Thursday, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game. Chase McLaughlin, whom the Colts claimed off waivers earlier this week, would handle kicking duties in Tampa Bay if Vinatieri can't go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...